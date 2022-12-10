Kurumi no Heya

Not Available

In Tokyo in the 80s, before the Big Bubble: Momoko is the second oldest daugther of four siblings in the Mitamura family. After her father Tadashi Mitamura is laid off from work and suddenly disappears, the sensitive Momoko feels most responsible to fill his place. But the family starts to break apart, when their problems outgrow. Mother Ayano deals with her disappointment, oldest sister Sakura Shimizu is troubled by her husbandÂ´s infidelity and the youngest, brother Kentaro faces a difficult job hunt and begins questioning his own life. -DramaWiki