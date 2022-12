Not Available

Kuttsukiboshi centers around two girls' "risky" summer vacation together. Kiiko is your normal girl, besides her secret of being able to move objects with her mind. When a new student named Aaya moves in, Kiiko starts to develop feelings toward her. The two will eventually then start their romantic relationship. Although everything seems fine, Kiiko does not know that Aaya has another secret, a secret that could ruin Kiiko's feelings and trust for Aaya.