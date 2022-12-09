Kuzey Yıldızı: İlk Aşk

Not Available

Yildiz has loved Kuzey for as long as she has known. She has seen no one but him. Families are also friendly to each other. Kuzey and Yildiz are engaged. But when Kuzey goes to Istanbul to study at university, he forgets all his words and sets sail for new love. When this is learned by his family, Kuzey is excommunicated by everyone in the village, including his own family. Kuzey married the woman he loved. He had three children. Twenty years later, he experienced the pain that Yildiz experienced. He was abandoned by the woman he loved. Kuzey returns to his hometown with his three daughters. Yildiz swore to send him where he came from.