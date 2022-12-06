Not Available

Kyle XY: a story about a 16 year old boy with a mind of a genius. He's found wandering in the streets with no memory of who he is, or where he comes from. He's soon taken to a youth detention center, where he meets Nicole Trager, a psychologist. She sees that Kyle has these amazing abilities. It's not long before she wants to bring him home to her husband and two kids. Stephen at first has his doubts about Kyle. While staying with the Tragers, Kyle starts to remember and is willing to go all the way to unlock his past.