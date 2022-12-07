Kylie Kwong: My China

Not Available

Join chef and restaurateur Kylie Kwong on a personal and inspirational odyssey as she returns to the land of her ancestors. Kylie confronts the vast contrasts of China as she journeys to ten cities and provinces, from bustling mega-metropolises of Hong Kong and Beijing to the forgotten dirt villages of Guangdong. Beginning with her ancestral village in Toishan, Kylie ventures further to touch each compass point of China, engaging with local communities, buying ingredients from the market, learning regional cooking skills and preparing family meals. Along the way, she meets and cooks with an array of locals and samples a range of wonderful regional meals and tastes from the haute cuisine of glamorous Shanghai restaurants to simple bowls of noodles and pickles at the wooden stalls of Lhasa, and the altogether different and intense spicy heat of traditional Sichuan dishes. Kylie brings her own unique flair for fusing the traditional with the modern by combining some of her favourite creations with whatever ingredients are available. From cooking with fisherman to colourful encounters with flamboyant street vendors Kylie conjures up her very own culinary travelogue spiced with adventure.