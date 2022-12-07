Not Available

Kylie Kwong: Simply Magic sees Kylie traveling to China for inspiration for her cooking, to the boomtown city of Shanghai and the former British colony of Hong Kong, where she meets many who share her passion for food. In Shanghai she learns the most common way to greet someone isn’t "How are you?" but "Have you eaten yet?" The recipes she shares are full of the exoticism and romance of these places, but every ingredient she uses is readily available at your local supermarket, wherever you are in the world.