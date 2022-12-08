Not Available

Takakura Yoko leads a happy life with her husband Masaki who is a Diet member, and 5-year-old son, Yuta. She has won the newcomer award in an illustrated book contest organised by a television network and a lavish party is held for the publication of her book. As Yoko reads her winning work ‘Aozora Ribbon’ on stage, her good friend, Aida Harumi, appears at the party. When she finishes her recitation, she gets off the stage and hugs Harumi. An elderly lady watches the two of them from a distance … … Things get disquieting around Yoko as a result of her win. Her mother-in-law and Goto Yoshitaka, the chairman of Masaki’s campaign committee, eagerly try to exhibit Yoko in order to rehabilitate the image of her husband who had been questioned by the police several months ago on suspicion of receiving illegal donations. However, Yoko is at a loss because the illustrated book ‘Aozora Ribbon’ is based on what Harumi had confided in her when they first met 17 years ago. She had only written it for Yuta and the children at an orphanage where she volunteers, but Goto had acted on his own and submitted it for the contest. Then one day, Yuta goes missing from his swimming club and a threat is faxed over to a frantic Yoko. “I have your son. If you want him returned safely, give the public the truth.” She is about to report this to the police, but since she does not know who the culprit is, Goto tells her it is better not to do so. Yoko seeks Harumi’s help but … …