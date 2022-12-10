Not Available

Kyojo

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Fuji Television Network

Kimichika Kazama is an instructor at a police academy. He is keenly observant and watches over his students. He is calm as an instructor and has charisma, but strict. Students with various backgrounds attend the police academy with their own reasons of becoming police officers. They feel pressure having to follow the strict rules and have anxiety about getting kicked out of the academy. How many students will graduate among the 90 students? What is the real purpose of Kimichika Kazama giving hardship to the students?

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images