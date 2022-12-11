Not Available

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was an Indian soap opera that aired on Star Plus. The show was produced by Indian television queen Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms. It is ranked at number 1 on the list of Star Plus top 10 shows of all time. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi revolves around the life of the fictitious Virani family. It stars Smriti Zubin Irani in the lead role as Tulsi Virani. The show has been the longest running serial on Indian television with 1833 episodes. Kyunki was Asia's most watched serial from 2000 to 2008. It also set records for getting the highest television rating points for more than eight years. In its eighth year too, it had the TRP of 5.6 and was number 1 across general entertainment channels. The show was cancelled in November 2008 due to low TRP due to newly launched Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai and Balika Vadhu which got immensely popular and made the TRP fall. Although in early 2008 it was still in top 10 but later it was out of it. Kyunki was the Show that made the Hindi GECs having increase in their ad-revenues. The Stars of the Shows were taken for ad due to their highest influence and popularity instead of filmstars. The Show Along with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasautii Zindagii Kay was the most popular and # 1 Show of its time.