Vampire. A legendary creature which lives in shadow, and preys on humanity. Onohara Mikage is an unfortunate girl that sold herself to a clan of Vampires to pay off her parents debt. What has the clan head, Claude, prepared for her? Will she be able to pay herself off and obtain her freedom by serving him? Note: The word "Vampire" (Kyuuketsuki) in this anime is written with kanji for "Ass Sucking Demon" instead of usual "Blood Sucking Demon".