Andrea is considered the number 1 fan of K-pop, the successful genre of pop music originating in South Korea. While she would love to live dancing and listening to K-pop, she must divide her time between her passion, her dental studies, and her job at a coffee shop in Mexico City's Koreatown. When she finds out about the launch of a dance contest whose prize is a trip to Korea, Andrea decides to form the best dance cover K-pop), an aspiring influencer, and Tomás, an office worker and K-pop expert. With the help of her new group of friends, Andrea embarks on a musical adventure to turn her fantasy into reality. Along the way, she will discover that what you want is worth fighting for, form an unforgettable dance team, and reconnect with a big dream: to become a K-pop star.