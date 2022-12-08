La Bamba med Filip och Fredrik

Not Available

Filip Hammar has a good life, but constantly thinking if there had been even better if he lived somewhere else or working as something else entirely. Now taking his friend Fredrik Wikingsson hold of this and lets Filip live out their dreams. Maybe he will calm down and realize that he has it pretty well where he is, or he will discover something even better? In La Bamba with Filip & Fredrik Fredrik sees that Philip may live out their dreams. For example, to be a pastor in Memphis, live spiritually with monks in a silent retreat, exercising a basketball team and try to be loved by young people in the problem area of ​​Compton, is dominated by a dominatrix or live like a cowboy in Arizona.