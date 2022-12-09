Not Available

L.A. BEER is a workplace comedy about a diverse group of beer lovers navigating the highs and lows of working at a struggling microbrewery. It is the first-ever sitcom web series taped in front of a live studio audience. When awkward millennial Sally starts a new job at Silver Screen Brewery, she works overtime to get her co-workers approval, especially the cute, charismatic founder, David, who may or may not have a thing for Andrea, the head of marketing. The ensemble also includes Patrick, the company’s financial backer, Michelle, his heavy-drinking assistant, and her BFF, Ryan, the nerdy brewmaster.