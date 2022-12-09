La cocina de ¡HOLA!

Not Available

Cooking program by chefs Pepa Muñoz, from El Qüenco de Pepa, and Jorge Brazález, winner of the Master Chef 5 contest. A traditional, healthy, sustainable and very nutritious cuisine with all the steps explained in a simple and enjoyable way so that Let's learn how to make the most exquisite dishes at home. While they cook, Pepa and Jorge will teach us simple tricks, chef techniques and how to choose the best natural and garden products, as well as the use of spices and aromatic plants to give our dishes a special touch. Jorge will extract ingredients from Pepa's traditional recipe to make his own version of a different and very original dish with a touch of modern cuisine.