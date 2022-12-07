La Commune

Not Available

The Commune is a difficult district which holds all the records in terms of unemployment, drug trafficking and crime. After 20 years in prison, the charismatic Muslim leader Isham Amadi decides to return to his home neighborhood where he finds his childhood friend, now the local boss, Housmane Daoud. The inhabitants of the Commune have just learned that the dilapidated buildings in which they reside will be razed to make room for new housing. Suspecting a maneuver by the authorities to cleanse the city of its most "harmful" elements, some residents, gathered around Amadi, organize resistance. But behind this politico-media confrontation looms a latent and murderous turf war: the one between the two enemy brothers Daoud and Amadi, linked by a twenty-year-old crime ...