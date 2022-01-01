Not Available

La Dama de Troya is a Colombian telenovela that has aired since April 15, 2008 on Colombian network RCN. This telenovela is produced by Fox Telecolombia. It was launched to reinforce the prime time schedule on RCN on the same narrative tone of previous RCN successful telenovela Pura Sangre, involving drama and revenge. With Pura Sangre, La Dama de Troya gets back to intense drama and revenge storylines, which were missing on Colombian television after the success of popular comedy telenovelas as Betty la fea. La Dama de Troya since its premiere is aired after RCN News 7:00 p.m. and it is the opening telenovela on RCN's prime time. The novela premieres in the United States on TeleFutura at 10:00 p.m. on Monday, June 2, 2008.