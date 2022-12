Not Available

Fernanda Linares (Livia Brito) is a woman thirsty for revenge after the murder of her husband on their wedding night, where in addition, Fernanda was a victim of rape after the event occurred. However, Fernanda's life will change when she meets Rafael Toscano (José Ron), a handsome young man who recently just received his university degree with whom she will empathize and return to Fernanda the opportunity to love again.