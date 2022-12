Not Available

From Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, one of television's most successful creators and architect of the long-running Law & Order franchise, comes this modern-day take on the classic police drama. Filmed on locations throughout Los Angeles, this updated version of Dragnet features a group of detectives in the LAPD Robbery/Homicide Squad investigating crimes that could only take place in Los Angeles, one of the world's most glamorous and intriguing cities.