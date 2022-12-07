Not Available

"The Plush Family" is a Mexican television sitcom created by Eugenio Derbez. The series first aired in 2002 on the channel Canal de las Estrellas, and was later syndicated on the American channel Univision the next year. It is a spin-off of a regular sketch on the XHDRBZ comedy-sketch program. In the series, the characters live in a fictional city called "Ciudad P. Luche" where clothes and other objects are wrapped in plush. The word P. Luche, is a pun to the word plush in Spanish: peluche. The show is similar in style to the American sitcom Married... With Children, in that it depicts a comically dysfunctional family. La familia P. Luche, however, plays more like a live-action cartoon, complete with colorful sets and comic sound effects. The sitcom won a TVyNovelas Award for "Best Comedy Program" in 2008. Its working-class rival Una familia de diez, was also nominated.