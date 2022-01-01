Not Available

La Fea Más Bella is a Mexican telenovela produced by Televisa. It is the second Mexican version of the popular Colombian telenovela: Betty la fea. La Fea más Bella stars popular actress/singer/comedian Angélica Vale and actor/singer Jaime Camil, with one of the most diverse and popular supporting casts ever assembled in Mexico, including Angélica María, José José, Sergio Mayer, Elizabeth Álvarez, Patricia Navidad and many others. Univision broadcast 2 hour episodes of La Fea Más Bella from September 13, 2010 to April 15, 2011 La Fea Más Bella also won the TV y Novelas award for best telenovela of the year. In 2009 it was dubbed into Arabic and aired on MTV Lebanon as Letty instead of La Fea Más Bella. "The Best Telenovela of the Year 2007".