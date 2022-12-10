Not Available

La Ferme Célébrités is the French version of the international TV show The Farm, produced in France by Endemol and broadcast on TF1. A certain number of B-List celebrities appearing on it. The show was running in 2004 and 2005, then in 2010. It was hosted by Christophe Dechavanne and Patrice Carmouze in 2004 and 2005 . The farm was located in Visan, Vaucluse in the first seasons. For the season 3, the farm is located in South Africa, Benjamin Castaldi and Jean-Pierre Foucault are the new hosts.