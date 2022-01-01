Not Available

Welcome to the L.A. Firefighters guide at TV Tome. L. A. Firefighters follows the lives of the members of Fire Company 132 in Los Angeles. Jarrod Emick stars as Jack Malloy, 132's fire captain, who has his fair share of problems to struggle with both on the job and at home. Christine Elise is the team's new member, Erin Coffy, daughter of the Battalion Chief Dick Coffy (played by Brian Smiar). Dick has never wanted his "little girl" to be a firefighter and this is the root to a lot of conflicts. The other original cast members were Carlton Wilborn as Ray Grimes, Alexandra Hedison as Kay Rizzo, Brian Leckner as J.B. Baker, Michael Gallagher as Lenny Rose, Elizabeth Mitchell as Jack's wife Laura Malloy and Miguel Sandoval as Bernie Ramirez, a former firefighter turned arson investigator. L. A. Firefighters debuted on FOX on June 3, 1996. Unfortunately, the show was not a hit with the critics and there was also a lot of fuzz because some offended real-life firefigh