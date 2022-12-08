La Fura Dels Baus: Der Ring Des Nibelungen

Not Available

Richard Wagner's dream of a Gesamtkunstwerk becomes reality through La Fura Del Baus' visual fantasy and blending of video technology, lighting and props (often formed of human beings): Their 3D computer projections and organic structures built of athletic performers that recall Cirque du Soleil are predestined for Wagner's visionary expressive world. Including world-class Wagner singers as Kapellmann, Mayer and Salminen as well as promising young talents John Daszek (Loge) and Juha Uusitalo (Wotan), whom the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung hailed as "the new Number One among opera gods"