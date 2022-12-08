Not Available

L.A. Hair

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    WE tv's new original series L.A. HAIR, follows celebrity hair stylist Kim Kimble, as she coifs Hollywood A-listers. When it comes to celebrity hair, Kim is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. From movies to music, Kim is an image maker and a trendsetter. Beyonce, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Rowland and Shakira are just a handful of A-listers who keep Kim's number on speed dial so she can whip up their custom styles and images for glamorous events. While handling her star-studded clientele is a full time job, this elite style queen also manages a successful retail product line and runs an exclusive Hollywood salon staffed with talented but high-strung stylists, including her mother! Rivalry is fierce and the desire to be on top is even fiercer -- hair isn't the only thing in this salon that gets cut.

    Cast

    		Kimberly KimbleHerself
    		Dontay SavoyHimself
    		Terry HuntHimself
    		Anthony PazosHimself
    		China UpshawHerself
    		Jasmine KimbleHerself

    View Full Cast >

    Images