Not Available

WE tv's new original series L.A. HAIR, follows celebrity hair stylist Kim Kimble, as she coifs Hollywood A-listers. When it comes to celebrity hair, Kim is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. From movies to music, Kim is an image maker and a trendsetter. Beyonce, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Rowland and Shakira are just a handful of A-listers who keep Kim's number on speed dial so she can whip up their custom styles and images for glamorous events. While handling her star-studded clientele is a full time job, this elite style queen also manages a successful retail product line and runs an exclusive Hollywood salon staffed with talented but high-strung stylists, including her mother! Rivalry is fierce and the desire to be on top is even fiercer -- hair isn't the only thing in this salon that gets cut.