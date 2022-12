Not Available

La Hora Chanante (The Whamming Hour or The Amazing Hour) is a Spanish comedy television show aired through the cable/satellite local version of the Paramount Comedy channel. Each episode is a half hour long and consists of a series of unrelated sketches (both acted out and animated) and a story featuring some celebrity which helps keep continuity throughout the program. Episodes used to be released on a monthly basis until 2006, when the show was discontinued.