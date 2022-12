Not Available

La Isla also known as La Isla: El Reality is a Mexican reality show that aired on August 20, 2012 It was produced by Be-Tv together with TV Azteca and is based on the Colombian Reality Desafío Caracol TV.. The program shows three groups of players: the first two are composed of Mexican characters, known as famosos and showbiz celebridades, and a third team players called The Desconocidos.