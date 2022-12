Not Available

La La Land is a half-hour series about three wannabes struggling to find fame and fortune in Los Angeles. La La Land is a hybrid of documentary and comedy – Marc plays fictitious characters but everybody else in the show, including his accomplices such as Kiki (Brendan's assistant), Chico (Shirley's driver) and Ruta (Gary's mentor), is completely real and utterly unaware they are talking to an actor.