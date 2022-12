Not Available

La La's Full Court Life is an American reality television series on VH1. The series debuted on August 22, 2011, and is the follow up series to La La's Full Court Wedding. La La's Full Court Life chronicles the life of Alani Vasquez aka La La as she experiences married life with the professional basketball player Carmelo Anthony, evolving from being the fiancée of a basketball player to being a basketball wife and how she manages her life while keeping her career in check