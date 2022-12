Not Available

Sergio Ramos captains two powerhouse teams - The Spanish National Team and Real Madrid. Both teams’ rollercoaster of a season is documented through the lens of the press, fans and Sergio himself. Off the field, Sergio’s passions and family life stabilize him as he enjoys the every-day life as a father of three, a partner to his fiancée, Pilar Rubio, and as an Andalusian (or PRE) stud farmer.