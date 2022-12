Not Available

La Loba is a Mexican telenovela by TV Azteca. It premiered on 2010. The protagonists are the international stars Ivonne Montero and Mauricio Islas. Grand actors such as Regina Torne, Omar Fierro, Ana Ciochetti, Fernando Becerril and Marta Aura also included as cast members. In the final 2 weeks, episodes are halved to give way to Maricarmen's new telenovela, Entre el Amor y el Deseo