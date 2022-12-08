Not Available

La meglio gioventu

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Marco Tullio Giordana

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

BiBi Film

Nicola and Matteo Carati are two brothers of Rome, who live the years from 1966 to 2000 and all the events which have signed this period. They begin their adventure, helping Giorgia, a young girl confined in an asylum. Then, after the flood of Florence, Nicola meets Giulia a talented piano player with a dangerous sympathy for the BR. Matteo, a rebel spirit entered in the police, will find the optimistic photographer Mirella. These four characters and many others will cross the years of terrorism and Tangentopoli.

Cast

Luigi Lo CascioNicola Carati
Alessio BoniMatteo Carati
Jasmine TrincaGiorgia Esposti
Adriana AstiAdriana Carati
Sonia BergamascoGiulia Monfalco
Fabrizio GifuniCarlo Tommasi

