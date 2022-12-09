La Promesse du feu

Not Available

Damien and Guillaume Le Guen are brothers and do almost the same job: Damien is a gendarme and Guillaume is a policeman. Damien is called for a body found burnt in a car during a forest fire. This is the body of Baptiste Legendre. Her companion, Tiffany Roche woke up in the middle of the flames. Photographer, she captured clichés of trees on fire. She owes her life only to Târiq Amraoui, a Canadair pilot who spotted her in the middle of the fire. Tiffany does not know what she's doing there and fears having set herself on fire. Shortly after, Guillaume is in charge of an investigation into the death of a man found drowned. The two cases seem related and the two brothers must collaborate.