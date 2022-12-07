Not Available

La que se avecina is a Spanish televesion sitcom created by Alberto Caballero, Laura Caballero and Daniel Deorador. The series revolves around the inhabitants of Mirador de Montepinar, a fictional apartment building on the outskirts of Madrid. Both its storylines and cast are heavily based on Aquí no hay quien viva, which ended when Telecinco bought Miramón Mendi, the series production company.