Not Available

La que se avecina

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Alba Adriática

La que se avecina is a Spanish televesion sitcom created by Alberto Caballero, Laura Caballero and Daniel Deorador. The series revolves around the inhabitants of Mirador de Montepinar, a fictional apartment building on the outskirts of Madrid. Both its storylines and cast are heavily based on Aquí no hay quien viva, which ended when Telecinco bought Miramón Mendi, the series production company.

Cast

Jordi SánchezAntonio Recio
Nacho GuerrerosCoque Calatrava
José Luis GilEnrique Pastor
Pablo ChiapellaAmador Rivas
Ricardo ArroyoVicente Maroto
Macarena GómezLola Trujillo

View Full Cast >

Images