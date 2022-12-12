La ruta del oro con Parker Schnabel

Not Available

Parker Schnabel, the young and popular miner who at only 22 years old has managed to extract more than 13 million dollars in gold in the subsoil of Klondike, has decided to find out for himself how hard it was to be a miner at the end of the 19th century, and has decided to follow in the footsteps of those brave pioneers to share with Discovery Channel viewers. Parker was born into a family of miners, and was influenced by his beloved grandfather John. Now, to continue honoring his memory, in this new season of 'The Gold Road with Parker Schnabel', Parker and his team will encounter a family-owned mining operation and discover a land far richer than anything they have seen in the Yukon. But convincing the family to lease the virgin land to him will come at a price.