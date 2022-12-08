Not Available

LA Shrinks

    There's likely no shortage of patients for psychologists in Los Angeles, which makes the city a perfect locale for this docuseries that follows two psychologists and a relationship therapist as they work through sessions with their clients. Dr. Venus Nicolino is a sassy, sharp-tongued clinical psychologist whose clients include identical twins who are at odds over one's homosexuality. Beverly Hills-based psychologist Dr. Gregory Cason specializes in cognitive therapy with individuals and couples; he helps a woman with anger issues to direct her feelings toward music. Eris Huemer is a relationship counselor with relationship issues of her own; her clients include a former model who feels she attracts the wrong kind of men.

