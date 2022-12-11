La sombra del otro

Not Available

Rafael Rojas is the Main Character. He is Framed for Murder in which is seperating him from his true Love. HE gets into a Airplane accident that leaves everyone dead, except for him . Everyone is burned but he survives with all his Flesh burned off. He escapes taking the Pilots body. Since he is a Billionaire, he has surgery to have the Pilots faced put on him. At first it is confusing , cuz you have to get use the main character with a different face but same name. Think of it as the Movie classic " Face OFF " in which the two main character switch faces. Same names but different faces. Well the novela is about him hiding his true identity but trying to live life with the other dudes face.