Follow the young drivers and mechanics of Compton-based Custom Performance Racing (CPR) as they try to turn their struggling start-up custom shop into a success and make it in the world of legit drag racing. Almost every guy behind the wheel or under the hood has done time for illegal street racing including felony evasion with a vehicle so if any of them are caught street racing again, their cars will be crushed and theyll wind up back in jail.