La Voz... México is a reality show and singing competition based on the format of The Voice originated in the Netherlands and part of the international franchise The Voice created by television producer John de Mol. Mexico is the first Spanish-speaking country to adapt this format and the first among 6 globally. The show began its first season on September 11, 2011, under the production of Televisa executive producer Miguel Angel Fox. The series' first episode scored a rating of 28.2/47.1, surpassing Spanish-language TV series La Academias rating of 9.6/17. The second season began on September 9, 2012 as scheduled, though was slightly delayed before the airing of its final episode due to the death of judge Jenni Rivera, who died in a plane crash in Iturbide, Nuevo León on December 9, 2012, dedicating an entire episode as a tribute to the late singer.