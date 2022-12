Not Available

All that 15-year-old Aakash wants to do is make mimicry videos and post them online. Instead, he finds himself in an IIT coaching institute called Genius Infinity, where he is a misfit, unable to cope with the syllabus, and placed in the notorious section D. Now, along with roommates Bakri and Chudail, Aakash will learn to answer life’s multiple-choice questions.