Lace is an American television miniseries, based on the novel of the same name by author Shirley Conran. The plot concerns the search by sex symbol Lili (Phoebe Cates) for her natural mother, who surrendered her for adoption as a newborn. The miniseries is infamous for the line "Which one of you bitches is my mother?" spoken by Lili, when she finally assembles the three potential candidates.