Ladies versus Butlers!

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

XEBEC

Hino Akiharu lost his parents when he was small and was adopted into his uncle's family. But he noticed his uncle is after the inheritance of his parents, so he decides to enter a boarding school, Hakureiryou high school. However his delinquent boy-like appearance frightens the girls, who make up the majority of the students. Being unable to get along with the classmates, Akiharu meets his childhood girlfriend Saikyou Tomomi.

Cast

Mai NakaharaSelnia Iori Frameheart
Ami KoshimizuSanae Shikikagami
Ayako KawasumiTomomi Saikyō
Rie KugimiyaKaoru Daichi
Saori HayamiSuiran Fō
Kana HanazawaAyse Khadim

