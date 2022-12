Not Available

Lado a Lado is a Brazilian telenovela produced and broadcast by Rede Globo from September 10, 2012 to March 8, 2013. Written by Claudia Lage and João Ximenes Braga, with collaborations by Chico Soares, Douglas Tourinho, Fernando Rebello, Vellego Jackie, Nina Crintzs and Maria Camargo, script supervision by Gilberto Braga, directed by Dennis Carvalho and core general direction of Vinicius Coimbra, it starrs Camila Pitanga and Marjorie Estiano as the main characters.