Lady Hoggers

At this moment, there are an estimated 4 - 5 million feral hogs running wild across the country, mainly in the Gulf Coast. They are mean, destructive and brutal creatures that devastate agriculture, infect livestock with disease, destroy entire ecosystems, and even attack humans. One hog can wipe out an entire acre of property in just one night and an entire pack of hogs can do far worse. They cause billions of dollars in crop and property damage every year. They can grow to be ugly 700 lb beasts with 6-inch razor sharp tusks jutting out of their incredibly strong jaws, capable of tearing huge hunks of flesh off anyone standing in their way. They multiply each year, becoming smarter, faster and more out of control. They are an invasive species with no natural predators. That’s where our hoggers come in. It takes a brave soul to take on a wild hog. They’re smart, lightning quick, and armed to the teeth – literally. In the heart of Florida, hog hunters are taking a stand against an ever-exploding population that is ruining the livelihood of their communities. Around Lake Okeechobee in Florida—Hog Country—there is another breed of hunter that is taking on these insane boars bare-handed—and they mean business: Gary Stamper, Christine Chreene, and Julie Snead are the most passionate hog hunters you’ll find anywhere