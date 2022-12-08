Lady Joker (2013)

Not Available

One day, a suspicious-looking audio CD is delivered to Shiroyama Kyosuke, the company president of Hinode Beer, the industry’s top brewer. Shiroyama is shaken by the contents which pin the company down for its past misdeeds. Meanwhile, Monoi Seizo, the owner of a small pharmacy; Handa Shuhei, a detective who hates the police organisation; Fukawa Junichi, a truck driver with a special needs child; Matsudo Yokichi, a lathe operator; and Takashi Katsumi, a credit association employee who are buddies who met at the horse race track, set a plan in motion. Monoi has thought of stealing large sums of money from a big corporation and targets the closely linked Hinode Beer. Meanwhile, Detective Goda Yuichiro and his colleagues investigate a report that Shiroyama failed to return home. When they rush to Shiroyama’s residence, they find a written memo saying, “The company president is in our custody”. But Shiroyama is soon released. The criminal group that calls itself Lady Joker hints that it has tampered with 3.5 kilolitres of beer and demands 2 billion yen from Shiroyama. … … Jdramas Wordpress