Set in Shanghai's 1930's, Jiang Xin (Tiffany Tang) is a young lady who was originally an heir to a rich family, is in search to find her family. Due to an accident, Xin loses her memory, and therefore, Du Xiao Han (Yang Rong) takes the identity of Xin. While the real Jiang Xin falls into the hands of Bai Zhangjie, a powerful business man, her previous lover, Sheng Jie Wen (Tony Yang) had been searching for Xin.