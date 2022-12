Not Available

Lah-Lah is a five member children's music group from Sydney, Australia. Lah-Lah has both recorded albums and filmed television content, and also performs at live events. The music of Lah-Lah ranges in styles from world music and surf-rock to jazz and gypsy. Lah-Lah's repertoire is primarily composed by Mark Harris and Tina Harris. Lah-Lah aims to introduce music and musical instruments to children and their families through fun and entertainment.