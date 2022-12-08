Lalaloopsy (2013)

Not Available

This animated series stars the Lalaloopsy friends, who magically came to life once their last stitch was sewn. The lovable characters are all unique. Each has a personality that comes from the fabric that was used to make her--with a pet and house fancifully constructed from found objects to match. The group of friends comes together for daily, "fun-tastical" adventures in a whimsical world full of silly surprises called Lalaloopsy Land. While each "Lala" has different talents and points of view, it's these differences that make this world such an exciting place where anything can--and does--happen! Lalaloopsy is a celebration of diversity and teamwork, teaching preschoolers that everyone is special in his or her own way and each of us has something important to contribute.