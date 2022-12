Not Available

'L'Alqueria Blanca’ ('The White Village') proposes a journey through time, up to the 1960s, which reflects the life of an inland village, in the Alcoià county. The atmosphere is eminently rural and is marked by the great differences between the two most representative families of the place, the Falcó and the Pedreguer, who star in a series of stories with love above the class difference, envy, jealousy and scandal. It all comes down to some unstoppable advances in society.