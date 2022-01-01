Not Available

Lambing Live is a farming programme which was broadcast live on BBC Two in five parts, beginning on Sunday 7 March 2010. Presented by Kate Humble and Adam Henson, the show was mainly filmed live on the Beavan family farm, near Abergavenny in Monmouthshire and followed a week in the life of the farm, concentrating on the births of the new lambs. Filmed inserts showed the lead-up to the lambing season, including the purchase of two new stud sheep (tups). The show was produced in a style similar to Springwatch.