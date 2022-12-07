Not Available

Kenji Tomosaka moved to this coastal town when he was a child. At that time, the sea spread in front of him was shining like lamune, reflecting the sunlight of the summer. There, he met a girl. Her name is Nanami Konoe, who lived next door. Her room is only 1 to 2 meters away beyond the veranda. Their rooms were so close as if they were within their arms’ reach. As the time passed, the seasons came round, their memories have been accumulated with time. They think of their normal lives and common relationship as precious things. The sun begins to shine strongly, cicadas begin to buzz, and the sky clears up… Here comes the summer, again! For Kenji and Nanami, it is normal summer, but it has special meaning…